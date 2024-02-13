(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s government delayed the approval of a draft bill that would ban the recreational use of cannabis as it needs more opinions from other parties, according to Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

The health ministry couldn’t submit the bill to the Cabinet on Tuesday because more time is needed to seek views, Cholnan said after the weekly meeting.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged to limit cannabis only for medical and health-related use during the May 2023 election campaign on concerns over addiction. The previous administration implemented landmark legislation in the mid-2022, propelling Thailand to become the first country in Asia to decriminalize cannabis and enabling thousands of marijuana and weed-related shops to open.

