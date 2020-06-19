The Week Ahead: BlackBerry, Nike earnings; U.S. GDP

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 22

- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

- Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem addresses Canadian Club (11 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 12:20 p.m. ET)

- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins

- Bombardier among stocks removed from TSX Composite Index

Tuesday, June 23

- Notable data: U.S. new home sales

- Collision three-day web summit begins

Wednesday, June 24

- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Indigo Books & Music, AGF Management

- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook Update (9 a.m. ET)

Thursday, June 25

- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q1 third reading), U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Nike

- Air Canada holds virtual annual meeting (10:30 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases results from Dodd-Frank Act stress tests and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (4:30 p.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Corporate Knights' Best Corporate Citizens in Canada virtual gala (5 p.m. ET)

Friday, June 26

- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment

- Cineplex aiming to reopen six theatres in Alberta