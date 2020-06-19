Jun 19, 2020
The Week Ahead: BlackBerry, Nike earnings; U.S. GDP
BNN Bloomberg,
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 22
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
- Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem addresses Canadian Club (11 a.m. ET, plus news conference at 12:20 p.m. ET)
- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins
- Bombardier among stocks removed from TSX Composite Index
Tuesday, June 23
- Notable data: U.S. new home sales
- Collision three-day web summit begins
Wednesday, June 24
- Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Indigo Books & Music, AGF Management
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook Update (9 a.m. ET)
Thursday, June 25
- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q1 third reading), U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Nike
- Air Canada holds virtual annual meeting (10:30 a.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases results from Dodd-Frank Act stress tests and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (4:30 p.m. ET)
- Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses Corporate Knights' Best Corporate Citizens in Canada virtual gala (5 p.m. ET)
Friday, June 26
- Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending
- Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment
- Cineplex aiming to reopen six theatres in Alberta