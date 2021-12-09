(Bloomberg) -- In an era where experiences reign and everybody already has too much stuff, gifts that can be consumed (or those that enable it) are the perfect solution.

Whether their tastes run spicy or sweet or they like to booze it up or relax with a cuppa—or even if they appreciate a little kitsch in the kitchen—the food- and drink-related options below offer something for just about anybody on your list.

An added benefit? You can always be on hand to partake in them, too.

Savory

Share your love of biltong and droewors and chili sticks, too, with this New York purveyor that makes delectable jerkies in the U.S. using traditional South African techniques and high quality, grass-fed meat. A slightly fancier nosh is to pair Point Reyes white cheddar cheese with a bottle of Glendronach 12-year-old scotch. Might as well have online butcher shop Meat n’ Bone send along some choice iberico cuts, too, ready to be salted and grilled.

You may be able to get kids to be more adventurous in the kitchen with a Kalamata’s Kitchen bundle that includes a set of spices. Or just get them involved by bringing Wabash Family Farms’ collection of 12 different kinds of popcorn. This Artist Capsule from California-based Brightland collects four different olive oils—garlic, lemon, chili, and basil—in cheery bottles worthy of display. And for those who’d appreciate an instant hit of luxury, there’s also this black truffle tapenade.

Sweet

To pump up the holiday spirit, Tipsy Scoop makes boozy ice creams in such flavors as spiced rum-infused cinnamon roll and Santa’s cookies ’n’ whiskey. Bridgewater Chocolate offers decorated Christmas trees and snowmen, plus a range of holiday assortments in festive red boxes. Rescue Chocolate supports a rotating list of animal rescue charities, and its Peanut Butter Pit Bull is as sweet as the puppies it’s protecting.

The female-owned company Soom makes addictive, flavored tahinis that taste like a more elevated Nutella. For fruit lovers, Oishii’s Omakase berry is a rare and exceptional variety of strawberry, once only found seasonally in the fields of the Japanese Alps but now available internationally, thanks to an indoor vertical farm. These cookie cutters for car lovers come in whimsical vintage shapes, including a Bel Aire and a VW Beetle, while those design minded will appreciate the drama of this cake stand from upstart Fefo Studio.

Spicy

Baijiu is a traditional gift in China, but it can be an acquired taste; bridge the gap for bourbon drinkers with this special one-off experimental whiskey from the Pappy people. Less intense is the new collection of hard seltzers from Shiner, including a zippy Texas Mule. David Chang’s Momofuku noodle packs will bring tingle and jingle to taste buds in an instant. These 3D-printed boullion cubes in kimchi, fried chicken drumstick, and cute squid shapes add a little K-pop of fun to cooking. Feeling less whimsical? The quarterly spice club from Burlap & Barrel is a single-origin tour around the globe.

Cozy

Couples in love with espresso (and each other) will adore the Gemini from MoMA’s Design Store, which makes two little shots simultaneously on the stovetop. Fans of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, on the other hand, can recall the magic with the Uko Morita milk and sugar set, which is featured in the famous restaurant’s dining room.

A matcha gift set from In Pursuit of Tea is an opportunity to whisk up a healthful moment of zen, while the original Phin kit from Nguyen includes the essentials for Vietnamese-coffee fans. Pair either of them with the Azmaya copper tea kettle, which takes on a beautiful patina over time. Piñon pine incense sets a woodsy, seasonal mood—and does wonders to clear the air of cooking smells, too.

Boozy

The GIR bottle stopper might be the best one out there. Its low-profile, airtight seal fits easily in a fridge door—or just lay the bottle flat on a shelf without fear of leakage. These Estelle wine glasses are gorgeously colored, and sales proceeds support the All for Farmers Coalition. Or skip the wine altogether with a canned whisky highball from Hitachino.

Cognac has been having a moment in 2021; if someone on your list has joined the bandwagon, the Bisquit & Dubouché is a great place to start. This Smokin’ Margarita concentrate was created by American’s top mixologist, so named by the Food Network. Schmaltz Brewing, known for its cheekily titled beers such as He’Brew Messiah Nut Brown Ale, is celebrating the end of its 25-year run with Exodus 2021, a barleywine brewed with dates, pomegranate, and figs. Not drinking? Partake brewing still offers that boozy flavor with dark, blond, IPA, and other non-alcoholic beer styles.

Crafty

Italian food expert Katie Parla’s collaboration with Pastaio via Corta is a coup for carb lovers: It comes with organic stone-ground dried pasta, a bottle of extra virgin olive oil, sweet Sciuscillone pepper chips, anchovy fillets, and a cookbook. Francis Mallman’s traditional Argentinian Asado Feast can feed 10 to 12 hungry bellies, with an array of flank steak, rib-eye, and short ribs, plus golden potato wedges.

Murray’s Cheese has a two-day boot camp, both in-person and virtual, that’s a serious course in studying—and tasting—cheese. Food 52’s a Taste of the Bay is a sparkling wine kit that comes with a bottle of bubbly, shrub vinegars and hot sauce. Just add oysters. Alternately, perfect your cocktail making technique with the new cookbook from Death & Co.

Kitschy

Lego’s Pizza Van lets aspiring dough masters build their own food truck on a tiny scale. Favor a bold way to start the day? Give this handmade Bauhaus mug from Mociun. Cactus drinking glasses stack up for space-saving sips. Tokyo Treat lets snack fans feel like they’re in a Japanese 7-11 with packages of seasonal chips, KitKats, and plenty of kawaii. And a a candle that looks like an artichoke? Why not!

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.