Hot Picks: Bottom fishing in Hong Kong pulls up these three stocks

While global equity markets from the U.S. to Japan have started off strong in 2024, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is trading at multi-decade lows – but a portfolio manager says there are still buying opportunities on the HKG.

Jason Del Vicario of Hillside Wealth Management, part of iA Private Wealth, told BNN Bloomberg that many investors have been wary of geopolitical risks in East Asia and have taken their capital elsewhere in recent months.

“But it really comes down to whether or not investors are being paid to take on that geopolitical risk, and we think at these levels they certainly are,” Del Vicario said in a television interview on Tuesday.

“We’re really looking for businesses that can generate above-average and strong returns on invested capital for many years to come.”

Del Vicario recommended 1830 Perfect Medical Health (HKG), 1523 Plover Bay Technologies (HKG) and 2189 Kato HK Holdings (HKG) as his top Hong-Kong based stock picks.

Del Vicario, his family, his clients and his firm all hold shares of the stocks listed above. None of the companies mentioned are investment banking clients at his firm.

