Investors looking to buy a piece of established companies positioned for growth should look for those poised to benefit from economic tailwinds, one portfolio manager advises.



Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, told BNN Bloomberg on Monday that companies with tailwinds to consumer behaviour and monetary policy make for quality investments.



“We want to focus on those companies who offer a decent valuation, but with opportunities for growth down the road,” he said.



He recommended Walmart Inc. (WMT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY).



Buchanan, his family and his investment banking clients do not own any shares of the stocks mentioned above, however, his investment firm does.



