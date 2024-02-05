Canada to co-host FIFA World Cup with U.S. and Mexico

A director of the planning group for the FIFA World Cup in Toronto says the six 2026 games slated to be played in the city could create 3,500 jobs and bring in nearly $400 million.

Over the weekend, representatives with FIFA revealed the schedule of games for the 2026 World Cup that are set to be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Toronto’s BMO Field was awarded six games, including one game with Team Canada and a round-of-32 match. Vancouver’s B.C. Place got seven games, two involving Canada, a round-of-32 match and a round-of-16 match.

Sharon Bollenbach, executive director of World Cup hosting 2026 with the City of Toronto, said Toronto stands to benefit economically from the global event.

“For an economy that's still trying to recover post-COVID-19, a big event like this is a boost to our city,” she told BNN Bloomberg in a Monday interview.

“We anticipate over 3,500 jobs, 300,000 visitors and economic activity in the range of close to $400 million. This is an investment in our city that has long-lasting benefit that will have long-lasting legacy.”

Bollenbach said her team has been working on the event for some time, and with the weekend’s announcement, it’s becoming “very real.”

“I don't think we here in Toronto could have done better in terms of the matches that we got and our colleagues in Vancouver the same,” she said.

“I think Canada has done really, really well.”

Preparing for 2026

Of the 16 host stadiums, Toronto’s is the smallest venue and will need significant temporary seating to meet FIFA standards, Bollenbach said.

“We will have a very intimate and an amazing experience at that stadium,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot to do over the next 2.5 years and we're excited to do it. It's a privilege to be bringing this event to our city and to our country.”

The first game in Toronto will be Canada’s opening match of the tournament on June 12, 2026. Vancouver will host its first match the following day.