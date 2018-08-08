What the Saudi-Canada dispute means for diplomacy as we know it

OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will stand firm in its ongoing diplomatic battle with Saudi Arabia.

Trudeau says he will always take strong and clear positions in private and in public on questions of human rights.

He says that is what Canadians expect of his government.

Trudeau was speaking in Montreal this afternoon at a news conference regarding funding for aerospace company CAE.

The prime minister added that Canada respects the importance of Saudi Arabia in the world and recognizes it has made progress on a number of important issues.

Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations with Canada on Sunday in response to a tweet from Global Affairs Canada that criticized the Saudis for the arrest of social activists.

The kingdom has also cancelled new trading with Canada, rescinded student scholarships and recalled thousands of Saudi students studying in Canada and barred Canadian wheat imports.

One media report even has banks and state-owned pension funds being ordered to sell all their Canadian assets.

