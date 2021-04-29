Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained $700 million (US$569 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The company took loan facilities of $390 million for operations and another $310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at $4.50 each, which vest in proportion to the amount drawn down from the lending facilities.

The maximum dilution to shareholders from the warrants is 25 per cent. The funding comes from a government program aimed at helping large employers that have been affected by the pandemic.

Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, needs the money. It suspended all regular flights on Jan. 29 after the federal government asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean and toughened quarantine rules for returning passengers.

“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”