(Bloomberg) -- Truist Financial Corp. hired Markus Wirtz from Bank of America Corp. to advise on asset-management dealmaking, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Wirtz, who is based in New York, will join Truist in May as a managing director, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

Representatives for Truist and Bank of America declined to comment.

Wirtz joined Bank of America in 2017 after previously working at UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s advised on transactions including Energy Capital Partners’ sale to Bridgepoint Group Plc and Nuveen’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Arcmont Asset Management.

