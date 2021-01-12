(Bloomberg) -- Trump administration officials on Tuesday plan to strongly encourage states to expand access to Covid-19 vaccinations to anyone older than 65, regardless of underlying conditions, and any American 16 and older with a pre-existing condition, according to two U.S. officials.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will send out a letter to governors making these recommendations on Tuesday.

Existing guidelines from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices won’t be changed, one official said. Axios first reported that an announcement would be coming.

Both President Donald Trump’s team and experts working with President-elect Joe Biden have been frustrated that the vaccines haven’t been administered more widely.

The Pfizer vaccine is labeled for only ages 16 and older and the Moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.