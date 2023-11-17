(Bloomberg) -- A conservative legal group led by longtime Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller reported a nearly 600% jump in its revenue, raising $44 million in 2022 compared with $6 million in 2021, according to a new tax filing.

The increase came as the group, America First Legal, expanded its work filing lawsuits and complaints against corporations, school districts, major law firms and other institutions that it calls “woke” and “radical.” America First Legal specializes in litigation over controversial culture war issues such as diversity in hiring programs, transgender rights, immigration and former President Trump’s legal battles.

The bulk of the group’s revenue — $27 million — came from a single donor, according to the group’s latest tax filing, which was shared with Bloomberg News by progressive group Accountable.US. As a nonprofit organization, America First Legal does not have to disclose the identity of its donors.

Miller, America First Legal’s president and executive director, was a top White House adviser to Trump and was known to be a hard-liner on such issues as immigration.

Miller received a raise from America First Legal of nearly $77,000 making his earnings $186,818 last year, according to the filing. Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed House candidate from Arizona, joined the group’s board. Masters, a protege of billionaire Peter Thiel, previously lost his bid for the Senate.

The latest numbers from America First Legal highlights how the group is expanding its reach and influence in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The Miller-run organization has been described as one prong of Trump’s “administration in waiting.” It’s part of a network of groups also run by former Trump advisers, including the conservative think tank Center for Renewing America, which is led by former Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, and the Conservative Partnership Institute, an advocacy group led by former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

