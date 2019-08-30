President Donald Trump said the U.S. played no role in the explosion of an Iranian missile on its launchpad Thursday, tweeting what appeared to be a photograph of the site with labels describing the damage.

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One. pic.twitter.com/z0iDj2L0Y3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

The explosion came just days after Trump said he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under the “correct” circumstances, and following French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to invite Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to join other leaders on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz last weekend.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated since the Trump abandoned the 2015 multilateral deal to stem the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.