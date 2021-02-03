The departure of Rosemary Vrablic, the longtime banker for Donald Trump, from Deutsche Bank AG in December came after an internal investigation found she engaged in “undisclosed activities” related to a real estate deal.

Vrablic was “permitted to resign” as a result of the probe, according to a disclosure by the bank on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck service. The activities included “the purchase of the property from a client-managed entity, and the formation of an unapproved outside entity to hold the investment,” the bank said in the disclosure.

Vrablic’s colleague, Dominic Scalzi, also resigned in December for the same reason, according to a separate Finra disclosure.

A representative for Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank declined to comment beyond the information it shared with Finra. The New York Times reported the reason for Vrablic’s departure earlier Wednesday.

The firm in August began reviewing a real estate transaction between Vrablic and Scalzi and a company partly owned by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Vrablic, who worked in the private-banking division, helped manage Trump’s relationship with the bank as it loaned hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s company over several years. That relationship subjected Deutsche Bank to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Trump’s presidency.

Vrablic joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 after stints at companies including Bank of America Corp. Her other clients have included Herbert Simon, owner of the Indiana Pacers basketball team. Scalzi also joined the bank in 2006 after working at Bank of America.