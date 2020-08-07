(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s prepared to sign executive actions to provide expanded unemployment benefits as well as a temporary payroll tax holiday, eviction and student-loan relief if he can’t reach agreement with Democrats.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get the American people the relief they need,” Trump said Friday at a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The president blamed top Democrats -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer -- for failing to agree to a deal.

Trump’s announcement signals a possible collapse in negotiations with Democrats over another coronavirus relief package, with the two sides trillions of dollars apart on overall spending and on key issues, including on aid to state governments and the amount of supplementary unemployment benefits.

To act on his own, the president is relying on an expansive and controversial reading of executive power that likely will face legal challenges.

Trump’s advisers say executive action could pressure Democrats to reduce their demands and allow him to argue to voters that he’s looking out for their well-being amid congressional inaction.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.