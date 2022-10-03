TSX today: Index climbs more than 2% in early trading

Up Next

Up Next

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 426.20 points, or 2.31 per cent, at 18,618.20.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 292.57 points to 29,018.08.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 30.79 points to 3,616.41.

The Nasdaq composite index was up 43.32 points to 10,618.94.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.98 cents US compared with 72.45 cents US on Friday.

- With files from BNN Bloomberg.