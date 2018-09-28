{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Twitter is on pace to be biggest loser in S&P 500 for third quarter

    Lily Katz, Bloomberg News

    The Twitter Inc. logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Twitter Inc. soared the most since its market debut in 2013 after it posted the first revenue growth in four quarters, driven by improvements to its app and added video content that are persuading advertisers to boost spending on the social network.

    The Twitter Inc. logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Twitter Inc. soared the most since its market debut in 2013 after it posted the first revenue growth in four quarters, driven by improvements to its app and added video content that are persuading advertisers to boost spending on the social network. , Bloomberg

    Twitter Inc. is on track to seize a title no company wants: the worst performer in the S&P 500 Index.

    If shares of the social-media giant hold at their current level through today’s close, they will end the third quarter with a loss of about 34 per cent. That would be worse than any other company in the S&P 500.

    Twitter’s tough quarter was set off by a disappointing earnings report. The stock plunged the most in four years after the firm said in July that monthly users had dropped by 1 million in the second quarter and predicted further declines as it fights against spam, fake accounts and malicious rhetoric. Shares sunk further earlier this month after an analyst at MoffettNathanson flagged “smoke and mirrors” in the company’s expense reporting.

    Short interest has risen to almost 8 per cent of float, according to data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners, which compares to under 5 per cent at the end of July.

    The worst quarterly performers in the S&P 500 after Twitter are IPG Photonics Corp. with a 29 per cent drop and Western Digital Corp. with a 25 per cent decline.