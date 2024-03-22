(Bloomberg) -- It was early one Monday in March 2004. Jamie Dimon was still in Chicago running Bank One Corp., subprime mortgage-backed securities were flying off the shelf and a 31-year-old bank analyst sent out a rudimentary, bullet-pointed list to clients from his perch at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

It’s been exactly two decades since Jason Goldberg’s first morning missive. His then-employer no longer exists, nor do many of the firms mentioned in that email, but he’s kept the daily “Bank Brief” going from his post at Barclays Plc. It’s evolved into a polished document running more than a dozen pages, keeping track of everything from executive comments and regulatory changes to economic data and stock moves.

“There’s no shortage of things to worry about or write about in the financial-services industry,” Goldberg said in an interview. “You’ve had a global financial crisis, you’ve had a pandemic, you’ve had a dramatic increase in regulation and capital standards, you’ve had a zero interest rate environment and a 5.5% interest rate environment. The industry has grown, the bigger banks have gotten bigger, the technological advancements have been profound.”

Goldberg counts Dimon, who’s now run JPMorgan Chase & Co. for more than 18 years, among his hundreds of readers, along with other big bank executives, regulators and investors. When he’s not traveling, Goldberg — a managing director at Barclays — arrives at the office by 5:45 a.m. to get the note out around 7:30 a.m.

“I have started my day with Jason’s briefing for most of the last 20 years,” said Fifth Third Bancorp Chief Operating Officer Jamie Leonard. The email “has a very large and loyal following at Fifth Third.”

The briefing started out “quite short and to the point” and has “evolved into a much more comprehensive, time-consuming piece,” Goldberg said. The 4,579th edition, on Friday, led with mention of the email’s anniversary and included items on the antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. and a quote from Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, about the “rubber stamp” for bank mergers being “out of ink.”

There has been one interruption over the past 20 years: When Lehman collapsed, Goldberg missed seven trading days as he was shuffled over to Barclays, which bought the failed firm’s US business.

