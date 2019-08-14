U.K. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since the Financial Crisis

The U.K. yield curve inverted for the first time since the financial crisis in another sign that the global economy may be headed toward a recession.

The gap between two- and 10-year yields dropped below zero after the nation’s inflation unexpectedly rose above the Bank of England’s target of 2% in the year through July. Bond investors have been driving into higher yielding assets -- typically those further out the curve -- in recent months. The U.S. curve is also close to inversion, widely seen as a sign of an impending recession.

“Where the US leads, the U.K. follows,” said Adam Dent, U.K. rates strategist at Banco Santander SA. “The market has previously been very reluctant to abandon the idea that rates will eventually normalize.”

U.K. 10-year yields dropped two basis points to 0.475%, while those on two-year bonds rose one basis point to 0.478%.

