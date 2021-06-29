U.S. Price Surge, Black Workers in DC, Caribbean Taxes: Eco Day
Barclays Plc is moving investment bankers and traders to its headquarters in Canary Wharf and leaving its other office in east London’s financial district.
Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd. is branching into U.K. rental housing with the creation of a new business that’s planning to invest more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion).
Europe’s corporate-debt issuance market may go from mildly hot to just lukewarm, with the recovery from the pandemic curbing new sales.
Singapore authorities remain “highly vigilant” over rising home prices, the central bank chief said, signaling that the red-hot market may be getting less affordable if left unchecked.
U.S. home prices jumped the most in more than 30 years in April.
Nationally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 14.6 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest gain in data going back to 1988. That came after 13.2 per cent increase in March, and was the 11th straight month that price gains accelerated.
Home prices in 20 U.S. cities, meanwhile, jumped 14.9 per cent, beating the median estimate in a survey of Bloomberg economists and was the biggest gain since 2005.
“April’s performance was truly extraordinary,” said Craig J. Lazzara, global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers move from urban apartments to suburban homes. April’s data continue to be consistent with this hypothesis.”
Low mortgage rates and demand for properties in the suburbs have fueled the U.S. housing market for more than a year, with a shortage of homes to buy helping to push prices higher. Many buyers are running into issues finding properties they can afford. Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. fell for a fourth straight month in May.
Still, home prices are expected to remain elevated. Builders cite high materials prices, supply shortages and a limited number of skilled workers as ongoing challenges as they race to complete new homes.
“The forces that have propelled home price growth to new highs over the past year remain in place and are offering little evidence of abating,” Matthew Speakman, and economist at Zillow Group Inc., said in a statement. “The number of available homes for sale remains historically small, particularly given the elevated demand for housing.”