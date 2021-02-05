U.S. payrolls rise less than forecast after bigger December drop

The recovery in the U.S. labor market disappointed for a second month in January with only modest job growth that highlights persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed and bolsters calls for more stimulus.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by just 49,000 after a downwardly revised 227,000 December decrease, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3 per cent as more people left the workforce.

The January data may strengthen the case for another sizeable pandemic relief package. President Joe Biden has proposed a US$1.9 trillion package, but many Republicans prefer to hold off on more assistance and wait for the December US$900 billion aid package to filter through the economy.

The weaker-than-expected report reflected job cuts in retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and leisure and hospitality, while other industries saw only modest gains. The latest jobs figures put a dent in a recent string of stronger economic data, including growth in manufacturing and home construction.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 105,000 gain in payrolls and an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent. Payroll estimates ranged from a 250,000 monthly decline to a 400,000 increase.

Stocks rose at the start of trading, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed and the dollar slipped.

The economy lost 9.3 million jobs in 2020, according to revised government data.

Restrictions on activity and businesses have eased, but fears of more contagious virus variants may curb consumer activity. Pandemic-sensitive sectors like leisure and hospitality will likely remain depressed until widespread vaccinations allow for robust spending on services.

Weak Industry Breakdown

Leisure/hospitality payrolls fell 61k after 536k drop in Dec.

Health care/social assistance fell 40.8k

Retail trade declined 37.8k

Transportation/warehousing dropped 27.8k after 24.1k drop

Manufacturing fell 10k in January

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent from the prior month and increased 5.4 per cent from a year earlier. These figures have been challenging to interpret during the pandemic given the scale and distribution of job losses and gains. Average weekly hours rose to 35 from 34.7.

Employment remains 9.9 million below pre-pandemic levels. Almost 40 per cent of the unemployed have been out of work for 27 weeks or more. That group, known as the long-term unemployed, was little changed from December at a little more than 4 million.

Other Details

Unemployment rate would have been 0.6 percentage point higher if misclassified workers were included among unemployed

Jobless rates declined in January for White, Hispanic and Black Americans; The unemployment rate rose for Asian Americans

The participation rate for women age 25 to 54 was unchanged at 74.8 per cent, still significantly below pre-pandemic levels

The U-6 rate, also known as the underemployment rate, fell to 11.1 per cent from 11.7 per cent. (Unlike the headline unemployment rate -- or U-3 rate -- the U-6 includes those who are employed part-time for economic reasons and those who have stopped looking for a job because they are discouraged about their job prospects)

The employment diffusion index, a measure of the breadth of hiring across private industries, dropped to 48.1 from 61.9. The January figure is the lowest since April