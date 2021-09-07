U.S. equities retreated, extending declines from last week’s all-time high, as investors reassessed valuations in light of global economic risks including a resurgent pandemic and a regulatory crackdown in China.

The S&P 500 was falling for a third day since it closed at a record on Sept. 2. Declines in megacap technology stocks including Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. were weighing heavily on the Nasdaq 100. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge was headed for its biggest drop in almost three weeks. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks declined as a selloff in Bitcoin continued.

Wednesday’s drop came as money managers from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup have turned cautious on U.S. equities. Many investors have begun to see relative U.S. valuations as excessive even as growth elsewhere suffers from renewed lockdowns and travel curbs. They doubt the world is ready for an eventual tapering of central-bank stimulus even as inflation accelerates due to supply shocks. End-of-year seasonality and valuation concerns add to the gloomy mood.

“Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned,” Fiona Cincotta, a senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said by phone. “Before we’d been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that’s what was unnerving the market. Now, it’s actually slightly softer data and also rising COVID cases.”

Morgan Stanley this week cut U.S. stocks to underweight and global equities to equal-weight, citing “outsized risks” to growth through October. Extremely bullish positioning means corrections can be amplified, Citigroup said. Credit Suisse Group AG said it has a small underweight on the U.S. market.

In Europe, growth concerns were compounded by speculation that the European Central Bank is getting ready to slow down emergency stimulus. EQT AB slumped in Stockholm after partners in the private equity firm sold a part of their holdings earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, the continued spread of COVID-19 is curbing economic activity around the world. The Philippines backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, while Japan may extend state of emergency orders. Taiwan identified a delta variant outbreak in New Taipei City.

Equities climbed for an eighth day in Japan, supported by hopes for economic stimulus from the next prime minister. Pakistan’s stocks benchmark slid to the lowest since May after MSCI downgraded the country to a frontier market from an emerging market.

Bitcoin posted second-day losses in the wake of El Salvador’s rocky implementation of a law that makes the cryptocurrency legal tender. Coinbase Global Inc. dropped more than 3 per cent after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned the company against launching a product that would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings. Other crypto-linked stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. also dropped.

Oil jumped as the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output sent West Texas Intermediate futures above US$69 a barrel.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden may make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1818

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3765

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.34 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.36 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.73 per cent

Commodities