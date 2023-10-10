4h ago
U.S. stocks rise as Wall Street dials back Fed wagers
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Oct. 10, 2023
Stocks rose as U.S. Treasury yields fell after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered speculation the central bank is heading toward another pause in interest rate hikes. Oil edged lower, following its biggest rally since April.
The S&P 500 approached 4,400, with some analysts citing a rebound from oversold levels. U.S.-listed Chinese shares like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. climbed after Bloomberg News reported the Asian nation is considering raising its budget deficit amid a new round of economic stimulus. PepsiCo Inc. gained on a bullish forecast. Amazon.com Inc. advanced as its fall sale for Prime subscribers kicked off Tuesday.
Treasuries gained, catching up with Monday’s global government bond rally, when cash trading in the U.S. was closed. U.S. 10-year yields tumbled as much as 18 basis points to 4.62 per cent before trimming their slide. Fed swaps currently show about a 60 per cent chance the Fed will stay on hold in December, compared with 60 per cent odds on another hike by then, just a week ago. The dollar fell for a fifth straight session, heading toward its longest losing streak since July.
Top Fed officials are coalescing around the idea that tighter financial conditions after a recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields may substitute for additional increases in their benchmark interest rate. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Monday that officials are in a position to “proceed carefully.” And traders will be closely watching remarks from a slew of central bank officials Tuesday, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Christopher Waller and Mary Daly.
“Yesterday, multiple Fed officials, including vice Chair Jefferson, pointed out that the increase in bond yields has already delivered a significant tightening of policy,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “That reduces the need for marginal rate hikes. Those types of comments should reduce bond vol, and by extension stock vol, near term.”
Key events this week:
- Germany CPI, Wednesday
- NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Wednesday
- Russia Energy Week in Moscow, with officials from OPEC members and others, Wednesday
- U.S. PPI, Wednesday
- Minutes of Fed’s September policy meeting, Wednesday
- Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic speak at separate events, Wednesday
- Japan machinery orders, PPI, Thursday
- Bank of Japan’s Asahi Noguchi speaks, Thursday
- U.K. industrial production, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, CPI, Thursday
- European Central Bank publishes account of September policy meeting, Thursday
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- Eurozone industrial production, Friday
- U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock results as the quarterly earnings season kicks off, Friday
- G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet as part of IMF gathering, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak on IMF panel, Friday
- Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:44 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0590
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2246
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 149.05 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to $27,372.25
- Ether fell 0.2 per cent to $1,572.99
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.70 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.84 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.51 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 per cent to $86.08 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,868.20 an ounce