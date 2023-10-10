Stocks rose as U.S. Treasury yields fell after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered speculation the central bank is heading toward another pause in interest rate hikes. Oil edged lower, following its biggest rally since April.

The S&P 500 approached 4,400, with some analysts citing a rebound from oversold levels. U.S.-listed Chinese shares like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. climbed after Bloomberg News reported the Asian nation is considering raising its budget deficit amid a new round of economic stimulus. PepsiCo Inc. gained on a bullish forecast. Amazon.com Inc. advanced as its fall sale for Prime subscribers kicked off Tuesday.

Treasuries gained, catching up with Monday’s global government bond rally, when cash trading in the U.S. was closed. U.S. 10-year yields tumbled as much as 18 basis points to 4.62 per cent before trimming their slide. Fed swaps currently show about a 60 per cent chance the Fed will stay on hold in December, compared with 60 per cent odds on another hike by then, just a week ago. The dollar fell for a fifth straight session, heading toward its longest losing streak since July.

Top Fed officials are coalescing around the idea that tighter financial conditions after a recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields may substitute for additional increases in their benchmark interest rate. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Monday that officials are in a position to “proceed carefully.” And traders will be closely watching remarks from a slew of central bank officials Tuesday, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Christopher Waller and Mary Daly.

“Yesterday, multiple Fed officials, including vice Chair Jefferson, pointed out that the increase in bond yields has already delivered a significant tightening of policy,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “That reduces the need for marginal rate hikes. Those types of comments should reduce bond vol, and by extension stock vol, near term.”

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Wednesday

NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Wednesday

Russia Energy Week in Moscow, with officials from OPEC members and others, Wednesday

U.S. PPI, Wednesday

Minutes of Fed’s September policy meeting, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic speak at separate events, Wednesday

Japan machinery orders, PPI, Thursday

Bank of Japan’s Asahi Noguchi speaks, Thursday

U.K. industrial production, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, CPI, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of September policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock results as the quarterly earnings season kicks off, Friday

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet as part of IMF gathering, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak on IMF panel, Friday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0590

The British pound was little changed at $1.2246

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 149.05 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to $27,372.25

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to $1,572.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.70 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.84 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.51 per cent

Commodities