(Bloomberg) -- Sergio Ermotti, the Chief Executive Officer of UBS Group AG who is also president of a small football club in his hometown, has agreed to continue Credit Suisse’s long-standing sponsorship of the Swiss national team.

UBS will be the Swiss football association’s main partner for all junior and senior national teams in men’s and women’s football until 2028. It will also sponsor the development of younger talent, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse had been the main sponsor of Swiss football since 1993 and the defunct bank had an extensive web of sports sponsorships that have been under scrutiny following its emergency rescue by UBS.

As recently as late October, Ermotti had only committed to maintain the sponsorships UBS inherited from the takeover of its smaller rival through 2025. The extension of the deal reduces the uncertainty for Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc, who said he was glad to have “UBS as a strong partner at our side,” according to the statement.

Ermotti dreamed of becoming professional football player before switching to focus on a career in finance. He’s now president of FC Collina d’Oro, an amateur team in his native Lugano.

Read more: UBS’s Ermotti Targets More Billionaires After Credit Suisse Deal

Earlier this year, UBS announced that it was continuing to sponsor Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. On Tuesday, the bank reiterated that it will honor “other sponsorship commitments” until “at least 2025.”

Read more: UBS Will Keep Sponsoring Roger Federer Through ‘At Least’ 2025

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.