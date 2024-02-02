(Bloomberg) -- Close Brothers Group Plc extended a share price rout that has wiped out a third of its value this year, amid ongoing reviews by the Financial Conduct Authority of two markets in which the 145-year-old British bank operates in.

The stock fell as much as 5% on Friday, as RBC Capital downgraded its rating due to the regulator’s separate reviews of both motor financing and insurance taken out on credit, known as premium finance. Close Brothers, which also owns City of London stockbroker Winterflood Securities Ltd, has seen £424 million ($537 million) erased from its market capitalization amid this year’s 35% stock plunge, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Management are under pressure here,” said RBC analyst Benjamin Toms, warning that the saga is putting the group’s interim dividend — due next month — in question.

“They will have to weigh up keeping income investors happy against making sure that capital is robust enough to potentially take a large hit from motor finance,” added Toms. RBC cut Close Brothers to market perform — the equivalent of neutral — from outperform.

Close Brothers declined to comment.

Last month, the FCA said it would review car finance loans made before 2021 amid complaints of misselling, which could result in millions of customers being eligible for compensation. It’s also weighing a crackdown on insurance premium financing after describing the business as a “poverty premium.”

