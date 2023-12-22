(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, raising the possibility that Britain is already in a recession and fueling bets on the Bank of England pivoting to interest-rate cuts as soon as the spring.

Revised figures Friday showed GDP dropped 0.1% from the second quarter, a downgrade from the zero growth initially estimated. Economists had expected the second estimate to be unchanged.

The ONS also downgraded its GDP figure for the second quarter, saying there was no growth compared to the 0.2% expansion previously estimated.

The revision to the third quarter puts the UK at risk of a technical recession — two quarters of falling GDP — or an even longer slump. Output fell 0.3% in October on a month-on-month basis, putting the economy on track to shrink in the fourth quarter unless it manages to recover lost ground in November and December.

The figures could increase the pressure on Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues to abandon their higher-for-longer rhetoric and start cutting rates. Investors responded to the data by adding to their bets on a BOE pivot. They are now almost fully pricing in six quarter-point cuts, with the reductions beginning in May.

Gilts gained at the open, with the 10-year yield slipping one basis point to 3.51%. The pound was little changed.

The downgrade is also bad news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he gears up for an election next year, with his Conservative Party trailing the Labour opposition in opinion polls by around 20 percentage points. Sunak made growing the economy a key pledge earlier this year and urged voters to hold him to account.

“The mildest of mild recessions may have begun in the third quarter,” said Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics. “Looking ahead, the latest activity surveys point to weak GDP growth in the fourth quarter too.”

There was better news on retail sales, which rose a stronger-than-forecast 1.3% in November from October, separate data show.

Sales rose across the board as consumers took advantage of earlier-than-usual Black Friday promotions and wider discounting. It means retail sales will contribute to GDP in the fourth quarter unless they fall by 0.7% or more in December.

“The medium-term outlook for the UK economy is far more optimistic than these numbers suggest,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. “We’ve seen inflation fall again this week, and the OBR expects the measures in the Autumn Statement, including the largest business tax cut in modern British history and tax cuts for 29 million working people, will deliver the largest boost to potential growth on record.”

Currently private-sector economists and the Bank of England expect GDP to be flat this quarter, capping off a lackluster year for the UK economy.

The fall in GDP was caused by the powerhouse services sector, which accounts for four fifths of UK output. Services shrank 0.2%, more than offsetting 0.4% growth in construction and 0.1% growth in production. Within the production sector, manufacturing grew 0.1%.

Later returns showed film production, engineering and design, and telecommunications all performing “a little worse than we initially thought,” said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics.

Friday’s figures showed:

Real disposable incomes rose 0.4% following growth of 2.3% in the second quarter, a sign that some of the pressure on consumers is starting to ease

The saving ratio, the proportion of income left over after spending on goods and services, rose to 10.1% from 9.5%

The current-account deficit narrowed to £17.2 billion from a revised £24 billion

Sales at household goods stores were particularly strong last month, rising by 3.5% following a 2.6% fall in October. This was mainly due to strong growth in furniture and lighting stores, which discounted their products. Computer stores, sports equipment and toy stores and cosmetics stores also reported strong growth.

Erin Brookes, European retail and consumer lead at Alvarez & Marsal, said while November discounts “may have attracted initial shopper interest, there’s a growing concern that they might have merely shifted the usual December spending to November.”

Retailers nonetheless have some grounds for optimism about the new year. Wages are now growing faster than prices, consumer confidence is rising, as reported by GfK, and a cut in national insurance, a payroll tax, will save employees hundreds of pounds when it takes effect in January. An almost 10% increase in the minimum wage from April will directly lift the earnings of nearly 3 low-paid million workers.

