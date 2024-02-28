(Bloomberg) -- The BALPA UK pilots union is pushing for double-digit pay increases in negotiations with airlines, seeking to leverage its advantage as another busy summer for travel looms.

The settlements are multiyear deals and pay talks continue with airlines including TUI AG, Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and EasyJet Plc, BALPA General Secretary Amy Leversidge said at a media briefing on Wednesday. The union is seeking to restore pay after many pilots took a hit to compensation during the pandemic, and as they seek a slice of the higher airline earnings, she said.

“We’ve had periods of high inflation and members have suffered a lot during Covid,” Leversidge said. “It’s only right that we should share in the success of the company.”

While Leversidge said that none of the talks are headed to strike action so far, the move sets up the potential for disputes over pay into the busy summer season. German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG has recently faced disruption due to walkouts by ground staff.

With indications of a pilot shortage and more cockpit crew moving between airlines to take advantage of improvements to pay and conditions, BALPA members are in a strong position to push for higher pay, she said.

“As you would imagine as a union, we’re pushing for as much as we can get for our members,” she said.

