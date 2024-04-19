(Bloomberg) -- Support for a Republican revolt against House Speaker Mike Johnson is building among party hardliners after he backed more Ukraine aid.

Ultra-conservative Republican Paul Gosar of Arizona announced Friday he would join two others in seeking Johnson’s removal. His move came shortly after a $95 billion foreign aid plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan cleared a key procedural hurdle on a 316-94 House vote.

It isn’t clear whether hardliners can succeed in ousting Johnson since many Democratic lawmakers have hinted and some have publicly declared they would help him because of his backing for Ukraine aid.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday brushed aside questions on how the minority party would respond to an attempt to remove Johnson as speaker.

Relying on Democrats to hold onto his position could weaken Johnson among Republicans and hurt his ability to lead. Another Republican who is publicly backing the ouster attempt, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, said Friday he is hoping the rebellion will persuade Johnson to resign his leadership post.

It’s unclear whether more Republicans will join in the rebellion. Shortly after the Friday vote, Representative Bob Good, chairman of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus said a campaign to unseat Johnson is “not the most prudent action right now.”

“I think we ought to have a contest in November, a deliberative process to select, hopefully, the Speaker of the House majority.”

Gosar said Republicans need “a Speaker who puts America first rather than bending to the reckless demands of the warmongers, neo-cons, and the military-industrial complex.”

It only takes a simple majority of House members present and voting to remove a speaker. Because of recent departures from the House — and a razor thin majority — just three Republicans joining unified Democrats could oust Johnson. More Republicans would be needed if Democrats back him.

Any lawmaker can demand a vote on removing the speaker but Johnson could delay the vote up to two legislative days — postponing it until after the Saturday vote he has scheduled on the Ukraine aid package.

