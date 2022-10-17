(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched the second strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a week. Explosions hit the centre of the city early Monday after Russia used kamikaze drones, according to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak. Drones damaged several residential houses.

Foreign ministers of the European Union are due to agree at a meeting in Luxembourg the launch of a new mission to train around 15,000 Ukrainian personnel in the EU as soon as mid-November and sign off on an additional €500 million ($487 million) in weapons financing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans a security council meeting this week, state media reported. The group last met on Oct. 10, the day Moscow launched dozens of missile strikes across Ukraine.

Central Kyiv was hit by explosions early Monday, after Russia used kamikaze drones, said the Ukraine president’s chief of staff Yermak. Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones late Sunday, hitting industrial infrastructure and a pharmaceutical warehouse, Ukraine’s southern operational command said on Facebook, adding that 11 drones were shot down by Ukrainian forces. The Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions were struck by missiles overnight, according to local authorities. Over the past day Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near nine settlements, including Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Following an attack on energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Dnipro, power cuts are planned for Monday, power provider Yasno said on Facebook.

Germany Doesn’t Expect Winter Lull in Fighting (9 a.m.)

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said she’s not hopeful that the onset of winter will lead to a lull in the fighting in Ukraine.

“We mustn’t entertain the hope that calm will come,” Lambrecht said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF. “We are seeing how Russia has changed its strategy in a very calculated way and is now attacking infrastructure and civilian targets,” she added. She promised Germany will supply Ukraine’s armed forces with equipment to help them cope with the colder conditions, including tents and power generators.

Air Sirens Activated in Kyiv, Six Other Regions (8:20 a.m.)

Air sirens were activated not only in Kyiv but also in six other regions, as central Kyiv was hit by explosions early Monday. “Russians think that it will help them but such actions look like agony,” the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff Yermak said on his Telegram channel.

Today’s attack on Kyiv marks the second strike in a week, when Russia shelled Ukraine with missiles in the largest attack since it launched full-scaled invasion in February.

Zelenskiy Urges Responsible Electricity Consumption (8:14 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said limiting electricity supplies is necessary to ensure stable functioning of the energy system, due to Russian missiles attacks in some cities and regions. “Power cuts can be avoided if everyone in Ukraine approaches peaks of consumption with responsibility.” Zelenskiy said in his nightly statement.

Zelenskiy said consumption of electricity in Ukraine had been reduced and added: “Please, do more, if you can.” Ukraine’s energy facilities suffered massive attacks a week ago and some regions and cities, including Kyiv, saw power cuts.

