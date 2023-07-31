(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv overnight as heavy battles were reported around a score of locations, including Bakhmut.

Ukraine will open talks with the US next week on a bilateral security guarantee from Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.

Yermak also said that Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of national security and political advisers “soon” to discuss support for Ukraine’s peace demands, following on from a meeting of Kyiv’s key backers and developing nations in Denmark in June. The goal is to reach a global summit of heads of state, which could take place by the end of the year, he said.

