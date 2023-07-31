You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
31m ago
Ukraine Recap: Kharkiv Attacked; Saudi Meeting on Peace Planned
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv overnight as heavy battles were reported around a score of locations, including Bakhmut.
Ukraine will open talks with the US next week on a bilateral security guarantee from Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.
Yermak also said that Saudi Arabia will host a meeting of national security and political advisers “soon” to discuss support for Ukraine’s peace demands, following on from a meeting of Kyiv’s key backers and developing nations in Denmark in June. The goal is to reach a global summit of heads of state, which could take place by the end of the year, he said.
Latest Coverage
- Banks Are Untold Story of Ukraine’s Survival, Even State Banks
- Drone Attacks Hit Moscow Business Towers, Force Airport Closure
- Saudi Arabia to Host Meeting on Conflict in Ukraine, WSJ Says
- Prigozhin Upstages Putin as He Schmoozes, Lauds Africa Coup
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says