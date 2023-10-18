1h ago
Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Strike Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Emergency rescue efforts are continuing after Russian missiles struck a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, destroying eight apartments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on X.
At least two people were killed and three wounded and three are reported missing, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram. Separately, one woman died and four people wounded when Russian missiles hit residential areas in Dnipro to the north, according to Mayor Borys Filatov and the Interior Ministry.
Russian armed forces meanwhile intercepted 28 drones over the Kursk and Belgorod regions as well as around the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said.
Latest Coverage
- Xi’s Diplomatic Gamble on Putin Leaves Both With Much to Lose
- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Set to Arrive in North Korea
- Ukraine Used US-Provided ATACMS Missiles, Zelenskiy Says
- Hungary Calls Bulgaria Levy on Russia Gas Transit ‘Hostile Step’
- Orban Is First EU Leader to Meet Putin Since Arrest Warrant
Coming Up
- Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, takes part in the Belt and Road Initiative forum
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to North Korea
- Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu holds talks with government officials in Kyiv
