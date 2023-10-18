(Bloomberg) -- Emergency rescue efforts are continuing after Russian missiles struck a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, destroying eight apartments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

At least two people were killed and three wounded and three are reported missing, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram. Separately, one woman died and four people wounded when Russian missiles hit residential areas in Dnipro to the north, according to Mayor Borys Filatov and the Interior Ministry.

Russian armed forces meanwhile intercepted 28 drones over the Kursk and Belgorod regions as well as around the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said.

