(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Ukraine’s second largest city said at least four people had been killed in a Russian air strike that partially destroyed a residential building.

Another 42 people were injured in the attack in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said four regions of the country had been targeted by Russian forces.

The regional governor reported injuries in an assault on Kharkiv last week after Kremlin forces stepped up an aerial barrage on Ukraine in late December. Kyiv has urged its allies to provide more air-defense systems as gaps in protection from missiles leave cities exposed to strikes.

Two waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russia launched missiles from planes within its own territory, the Ukrainian Air Force said. At least 20 people were injured in the capital, with 13 requiring hospitalization, while debris from intercepted missiles damaged cars and buildings in four municipal districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces shot down 21 out of 41 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by Russia on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Some ballistic missiles failed to hit their targets, he said on Telegram.

Local authorities in the central Dnipropetrovsk region also said at least one person had been killed and another wounded in an attack Tuesday.

