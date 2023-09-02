(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky has been served with a “notice of suspicion” of fraud, the Security Service of Ukraine said on its website.

Kolomoisky is suspected of the embezzlement of illegally obtained property, according to findings by the Security Service and Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau. A Ukrainian court ordered the detainment of Kolomoisky for 60 days as a preventive measure, according to a court video published by the Ukrayinska Pravda website late Saturday.

Kolomoisky didn’t reply to a request for comment. He has the option to post bail that was set at nearly 510 million hryvnia ($13.8 million).

From 2013 through 2020 he embezzled over 500 million hryvnia from banking institutions under his control, according to the statement. A pre-trial investigation supervised by the Prosecutor-General’s Office is underway.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s push to eliminate corruption recently included investigations against government officials and dismissals of lawmakers. He was elected in 2019 on a campaign to root out corruption and the influence of oligarchs.

Read more: Ex-Billionaires Face Ukraine Bank in $4 Billion Fraud Suit

Ukraine’s Security Service and officers from its Economic Security Bureau raided Kolomoisky’s home in February, Ukrainska Pravda reported at the time.

Kolomoisky was sanctioned by the US in 2021, which cited his involvement in “significant corruption” while governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015.

(Updates with report that Kolomoisky will be detained in second graph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.