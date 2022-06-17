(Bloomberg) -- A UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit has agreed to acquire EMIS Group Plc in an all-cash deal that values the UK health-technology company at about £1.24 billion ($1.51 billion).

The companies said in a statement that Bordeaux UK Holdings II Limited, an affiliate of UnitedHealth’s Optum business in the UK, has agreed to buy EMIS for 1,925 pence in cash for each EMIS share.

The terms of the proposed deal represent a roughly 49% premium to EMIS’s closing price on Thursday. In London trading on Friday, the shares jumped 47%.

