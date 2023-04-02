(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slipped and the yen weakened as traders rushed to recalibrate for renewed inflationary risks after OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut. WTI crude futures surged more than 7%.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell about 0.2% Monday as positive sentiment from Friday evaporated. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.3%. The S&P 500 had jumped 3.5% last week, the most since November. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.7% Friday, helping it to notch its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020.

The Japanese currency depreciated about 0.3% versus the dollar early Monday in a reflection of the nation’s heavy reliance on oil imports. The Norwegian krone led gains among Group-of-10 currencies, with the Scandinavian country an initial beneficiary of higher energy prices.

The bumpy open to Monday trading and fears of rising prices contrasts with the mood Friday when US stocks rallied after a key measure of inflation cooled, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be close to ending its rate-hiking campaign.

Excluding food and energy, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — rose 0.3% in February, slightly below the median estimate. Meanwhile, the PCE price index was up 5% from a year earlier, a deceleration from January but far higher than the Fed’s 2% goal.

Stock futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong had all pointed to gains when those markets opened — before the move by OPEC+ to reduce production by more than 1 million barrels a day. The group had previously given assurances that it would hold supply steady.

Traders will also be bracing for the opening of Treasuries later this morning. They ended the quarter of wild swings higher on Friday with the two-year yield fell to around 4.03% while the 10-year maturity dipped to 3.47%.

Bitcoin notched its best quarter since March 2021 with a gain of about 70%. And Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm taking Donald Trump’s media company public, rallied after he became the first former president to be indicted.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, US durable goods, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

UBS annual general meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Good Friday. Many markets closed, including US stock and bond markets

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:10 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0836

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 133.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8723 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6682

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $27,970.8

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,785.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.47% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.4% to $81.26 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,969.28 an ounce Friday

