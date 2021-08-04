U.S. Housing Boom Rescues More Than 1 Million ‘Underwater’ Homes
The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier.
Mortgage rates in the U.S. dipped to the lowest level in almost six months.
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. saw profit surge 41% in the first half of the year, as retail and ports bounced back strongly in its key markets which have started to recover from the pandemic.
Britain’s construction industry is struggling to keep up with a surge in demand for new building work, complaining that shortages of skilled workers and supplies is delaying projects.
23h ago
The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER - The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales, listings and prices cooled somewhat in July after a frenzied start to 2021, but still climbed from last year.
The B.C. board says home sales in the region totalled 3,326 last month, a 6.3 per cent increase from the 3,128 sales recorded last July and an 11.6 per cent drop from the 3,762 homes sold in June.
The board says sales last month were 13.3 per cent above the 10-year July sales average.
The number of homes listed for sale in the market reached 9,850, an 18.5 per cent decrease from 12,083 last July and a 9.1 per cent decrease from 10,839 in June.
The board says the Home Price Index composite benchmark price hit $1,175,500 last month, which is a 13.8 per cent increase from last July and no change from June.
The board's economist Keith Stewart says the figures show price growth has levelled off in most areas and home types.
“Moderation was the name of the game in July,” says Stewart, in a release.
“Home sales and listings fell in line with typical seasonal patterns as summer got going in earnest in July.”