Bonds Rallying Back From Brutal Year Show Power of Higher Rates
Wall Street is finding a reason to keep plowing into the bond market, even with a Federal Reserve that’s still far from declaring victory in its war against inflation.
Oyo Hotels said it’s cutting 600 jobs in its corporate and technology departments, or about a sixth of its total workforce.
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned that the Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates more than markets are currently expecting, thanks to stubbornly high inflationary pressures.
Dec 2, 2022
The Canadian Press
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typically slow conditions it sees in November were even more sluggish last month as home sales dropped 53 per cent from a year ago and 15 per cent from October.
The B.C. board says sales in the region totalled 1,614 last month and were 36.9 per cent below the 10-year November sales average.
The board warned such conditions could persist as inflation remains stubbornly high and further interest rates are expected, encouraging people to forego home purchases over the holidays.
Those that were in search of properties last month found only 3,055 new listings, a 22.9 per cent fall from November 2021 and a 24.2 per cent drop from October 2022.
The composite benchmark price in the region sat at $1,131,600 last month, a less than one per cent decrease from November 2021 and a 1.5 per cent drop from October 2022.
The number also amounts to a 10.2 per cent decrease over the last six months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.