(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc and Iliad SA are discussing a deal that would merge their businesses in Italy, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the situation that it didn’t identify.

The combination would create a business with combined revenue of almost 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion).

Iliad, which is set to start up wireline broadband operations in Italy next week, is working with Lazard Ltd., according to the report. It’s uncertain if the talks will lead to a transaction. Iliad and Vodafone declined to comment to Reuters.

The deliberations come as Telecom Italia SpA weighs a 10.8 billion-euro takeover bid from KKR & Co. Vodafone recently explored a potential purchase of Three UK from CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg News reported earlier on Saturday.

