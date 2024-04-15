(Bloomberg) -- The United Auto Workers is on the cusp of a significant milestone in its audacious effort to grow by 150,000 people across 13 automakers, including Tesla Inc., BMW AG and Nissan Motor Co.

This week, a Volkswagen AG factory will vote on whether to become the only foreign commercial carmaker unionized in the US. It would also be the first vehicle plant to join the UAW since last fall’s strike led to record-breaking wage gains, giving the union a key foothold in the South.

“We’re going to be the first domino to fall and encourage these other plants to get out there with us,” said Isaac Meadows, a member of the organizing committee at the Tennessee factory.

The UAW has been banking on one victory to spawn others, like how the Starbucks union used a win at a New York State cafe in 2021 to help organize hundreds more. Other UAW efforts are underway in various stages at dozens of plants across the US, including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Toyota, Rivian and Tesla sites.

“If the union movement is going to make a legitimate comeback, it’s going to be through these types of Volkswagen, Mercedes elections,” said Roger King, senior labor and employment counsel for the HR Policy Association. Success at those plants could also show that UAW President Shawn Fain is the “real thing, and he’s going to deliver on his promise to totally unionize auto production in this country,” King said.

A defeat at VW, however, could do as much to derail momentum as a victory would fuel it.

While several companies raised wages at non-union plants after the UAW’s historic contract victories, generous concessions to unionized workers may ultimately force other cost-cutting moves like layoffs, business advocates say. Automakers have said steep labor costs could endanger their competitiveness, particularly while spending billions on the rocky transition to electric vehicles.

Active UAW membership has plummeted from a peak of 1.5 million in the 1970s to around 370,000 today due in large part to a failure to organize foreign automakers’ US factories. At the VW plant in Chattanooga, the union narrowly lost two elections — one in 2014 and another in 2019.

During the most recent attempt, the UAW was facing a federal investigation into corruption among union officials. Yolanda Peoples, a 13-year employee at the factory, said workers were afraid to vocally support the union out of fear for losing their jobs. Ahead of the vote, VW brought in Tennessee’s governor and deployed the plant’s then-chief executive officer to urge workers to vote no, according to employees who worked there at the time.

This time around, the UAW has recruited hundreds of people to the plant’s organizing committee, boosting their odds of success. Collectively, they have relationships with over 90% of the 4,300 person staff, according to employees. That helped the union sign up what it says is a “supermajority” of the plant’s employees before petitioning for a vote.

“When we started this campaign, you didn’t talk very openly in the plant about a union,” said Meadows. “Now it’s all we talk about.”

UAW’s recent contract wins for around 150,000 workers at Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Sellantis NV have been a major selling point. “I want my life to be more like their life,” said VW employee Chris Brown.

Kelcey Smith decided to join the organizing committee at the Tennessee plant after the Big Three strike. “It's like, ‘Well, hey, they’re doing the same thing that I’m doing, and they got major changes,” the VW worker said.

Earlier this month, around 100 VW employees and other union supporters gathered at a local union hall to hear from Ford workers and union reps about what it’s like to win and enforce a contract. VW workers picked up UAW shirts, wristbands, water bottles and temporary tattoos to don on the job.

Chuck Browning, the UAW’s international vice president, fielded dozens of questions about the mechanics of collective bargaining. At one point, he pantomimed the moment in the Detroit talks when Fain threw Stellantis’ contract proposal in the garbage during a livestream — a bold move Browning acknowledged he’d initially found “crazy as shit,” but that ultimately worked.

“Things will be transparent,” he said. “Things will be driven by you.”

The UAW’s success in Detroit last fall is having a similar effect at a Mercedes plant in Vance, Alabama — also the site of past failed union efforts.

Last November, a group of workers there led by Jeremy Kimbrell met with the UAW’s organizing director, Brian Shepherd, to discuss what would set a new campaign apart from past ones. This one, Shepherd told them, would be “worker-led.” After discussing amongst themselves whether to move forward, the employees started distributing union cards within a few days, Kimbrell said. The UAW submitted a petition April 5 asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election at the plant.

If the UAW does prevail this week at VW, it’ll boost the union’s efforts not just at Mercedes but other automakers, said Wilma Liebman, who chaired the NLRB under President Barack Obama and did legal work for the UAW on prior efforts at Volkswagen. “Winning is always contagious,” she said. “It’ll show it can be done even in the US South. It is potentially enormous.”

A more pro-union political and cultural climate in the US is also helping the UAW’s cause. Public approval for union membership is up from recession-era lows. The past few years have brought a series of high-profile organizing victories at previously union-free companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Starbucks. More established unions have successfully negotiated record-breaking wage hikes for members in the last year. President Joe Biden has also allied himself with the UAW, making history by joining a picket line and tying federal funds for the green energy transition to labor practices.

There are even signs that some executives are giving up the fight. Starbucks and its union in February announced a commitment to work together to resolve hostilities and hammer out collective bargaining agreements for the coffee chain’s 400 now-unionized cafes.

While the UAW has filed complaints alleging illegal tactics by VW, pro-union employees say pressure in the US and Germany led the automaker to take an overall less hostile approach to the campaign this time around. When the UAW petitioned the NLRB last month to hold an election, VW quickly reached an agreement for a vote — rather than dragging out the process with disputes over issues like which sorts of employees could participate. The company also chose not to bring back the law firm Littler, which represented it in the 2019 showdown.

“We respect our employees’ right to decide who represents them in the workplace and have throughout this process,” Volkswagen said in an emailed statement.

Even if the union wins there this week, the road to organizing long-sought targets like Tesla, which has fiercely resisted organizing, is long. “It will obviously have a positive impact at Tesla. But I think that the battle at Tesla is going to be a Battle Royale,” said Nelson Lichtenstein, a labor historian at the University of California at Santa Barbara, who wrote a book on the UAW. “Believe it or not they think that organizing in the South is easier than organizing at Tesla. And they may be right.”

Plenty of politicians and managers vocally oppose the union.

At Mercedes-Benz, Michael Göbel, who oversees production in North America, wrote a letter to employees in January saying “collective bargaining is an uncertain process with no time limit, and there is no guarantee you will be satisfied with the outcome.” The next month, he held a meeting with the plant’s workforce and suggested that a union would mean strikes, costly dues and obstacles to conflict resolution.

The UAW has brought legal complaints against Mercedes in both the US and Germany, alleging anti-union tactics including firing an employee at the Alabama plant because of his support for the union.

In an emailed statement, Mercedes said it “has not interfered with or retaliated against any team member in their right to pursue union representation” and “firmly denies it has made any adverse employment decision” because of an employee’s support for the UAW.

At a press conference near the VW plant earlier this month, standing at a podium with a “Protect Our Jobs” sign, Tennessee state senator Bo Watson said, “voting against the UAW is protecting Tennessee’s values.” In Alabama, where the UAW has made inroads at a Hyundai plant, too, Governor Kay Ivey has denounced the union as a “threat from Detroit” and warned that “the Alabama model for economic success is under attack.”

Fain doesn’t disagree. “She’s damn right it is!” he said at a rally earlier this month. “It’s under attack because workers are fed up with getting screwed.”

