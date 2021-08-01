Vonovia Boosts Offer for Deutsche Wohnen
The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Wohnen SE and Vonovia SE entered into a new merger agreement, in which Vonovia raised offer to 53 euros per share in cash from 52 euros per share.
The proposed takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance rate of 50% of the outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.