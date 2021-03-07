(Bloomberg) --

Volkswagen AG plans to turn the Martorell factory of its Spanish Seat brand near Barcelona into a fully electric car site, if the project gets support from the European Commission.

The conversion of the plant could involve battery-cell production in Spain, VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Sunday in a LinkedIn post. The company’s plans would require building up infrastructure for fast-charging electric vehicles and green energy supply, he said.

“Spain has great potential to become an e-mobility hub in Europe,” Diess said after meeting Spanish King Felipe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Industry Minister Reyes Maroto Illera in Martorell.

“We need the Commission’s support to make it happen.”

The Seat unit presented its future lineup during the meeting, including its first all-electric car Cupra Born that will be introduced this year.

VW launched the Cupra label three years ago to focus on sportier versions of Seat models that can generate more revenue per car.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.