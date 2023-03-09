(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. has again delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic book franchise, pushing it from a May release date to later this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, a multiplayer shooter game starring a group of comic book anti-heroes, was originally planned for release in 2022 until it slipped to 2023 early last year. Last fall, London-based developer Rocksteady Studios said it would be out May 26. The new release date was not yet clear.

A representative for Warner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suicide Squad was showcased during a PlayStation event in February but received criticism from fans due to its service elements, such as purchasable cosmetics and a requirement to play online.

The delay is necessary mostly to fix bugs and improve aspects of the game that were lagging behind and won’t overhaul many of the core gameplay that had led to the backlash, the person said, asking not to be named discussing information that isn’t public.

Warner’s first game of 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, has been a massive success, selling more than 12 million copies despite widespread backlash due to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling’s views.

