For the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented conditions for small business owners across Canada.

This October, BNN Bloomberg is celebrating Small Business Month by highlighting various Canadian entrepreneurs who are navigating their company around headwinds like supply shortages to virus outbreaks.

From cocktail bars to gardening companies, here are the stories of resilient small business owners who are pivoting and growing their business despite a global pandemic.

Toronto-based entrepreneur launches takeout-only burger shop during the pandemic Chieff Bosompra, owner of Aunty Lucy’s Burgers, talks about how he has navigated his business since launching in June 2020. He says they have faced surging demand for their business and they avoided the heavy shutdown blow with their takeout-only business model. He says they faced labour shortages specifically when CERB was in place but have been able to find reliable staff since then.

After a successful three-day pop-up in 2019, Chieff Bosompra expanded his idea for a Toronto burger joint into a takeout-only business that features Ghanaian flavours.

Chieff Bosompra named his business after his grandmother Aunty Lucy who lives in Ghana.

Bosompra said while it’s been tough figuring out on-the-go how to run a restaurant during the pandemic, he’s been able to avoid the significant blow from COVID-related restrictions since he never offered dine-in services.

“It’s been kinda easier to remain as minimal as possible just with all the different changes that have been happening,” Bosompra said.

“That way we are not in flux, especially being a small business and young business, we don’t want to take on staff and let them go.”

COVID policies leave businesses 'scrambling', I've learned to stop hesitating: Alberta restaurateur Nathan Newman, owner of The DERRICK Gin Mill and UNTITLED Champagne Lounge, talks about how his business is navigating the implementation of Alberta's renewed COVID restrictions.

The DERRICK Gin Mill

Nathan Newman, a Calgary-based cocktail bar owner, said they have learned how to adapt with fluctuating COVID-related restrictions but it hasn’t been a smooth ride.

“We’ve been resilient, it hasn’t been easy. It’s definitely been a lot of anxiety, sleepless nights and some stress throughout the time,” the owner of The DERRICK Gin Mill and UNTITLED Champagne Lounge, said.

“I’d be lying if I told you anything different than that. But I will say it made me look at the business differently.”

People have realized how important events are to their lives: Liberty Entertainment Group CEO Nick Di Donato, president and CEO at Liberty Entertainment Group, talks about how COVID has impacted event venues. He says that they are finally starting to get back to some sense of normalcy after labour shortages weighed on the whole hospitality industry. He also says demand is picking up with Casa Loma’s Halloween-themed haunted house selling 60 per cent more presale tickets than 2019.

Even Toronto’s most exclusive event venues haven’t been safe from the massive impact COVID has had on businesses.

Casa Loma, a 107-year-old picturesque castle and estate gardens that’s perched over the downtown core with a view of the CN Tower, has experienced a plunge in bookings with restriction uncertainty; but there could be a light on the horizon.

The exterior of Casa Loma is seen. Courtesy: Liberty Entertainment Group

Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of the Liberty Entertainment Group, said interest in their venues like Casa Loma have started picking up again and said there are some positive outcomes from this whole experience.

“One of the biggest wins for the hospitality industry over the past year and a half is that people realize how important restaurants and events are to their lives after being locked up… people, I think, will remember that and as we move forward for the next couple of years hopefully that will be a gain in respect for the hospitality industry.”

Family-owned Konzelmann Estate Winery normally has waves of American tourists visiting their Niagara vineyard but this year they have barely seen any customers from south of the border despite easing travel restrictions.

The Konzelmann Estate Winery is seen.

But their biggest challenge hasn’t been the reduced number of visitors but actually getting containers to bottle their wine.

“It was back in the early spring that we started hearing about supply chain issues…sometimes we are having to wait quite a bit longer and the prices have really increased,” Vice President Jim Reschke said.

“We are seeing almost the double of cost of a bottle as compared to about a year ago.”