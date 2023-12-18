What Tanker and Energy Companies Are Saying About Red Sea Route

(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said about 20 of its vessels waiting on both sides of the Suez Canal will change course to avoid the Red Sea. Euronav will avoid the area until naval convoys can protect vessels.

This list will be updated as information becomes available. This version adds information from Maersk, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Euronav, CMA, Orlen and OMV.

SHIPPING

Maersk About 20 vessels have changed course The company said last week it would pause voyages in the Red Sea after one of its carriers came under attack

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Company is rerouting all vessels planned for Red Sea transit via the Cape of Good Hope

Euronav Will avoid the Red Sea until military convoys can protect ships Trade will slow if convoys are deployed Company said on Dec. 15 it would insist that all its vessels would have an option to sale around the Cape of Good Hope

HMM Company instructed 16 container ships to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope from Dec. 15 Vessels were sailing to Europe via the Red Sea once or twice a week

Evergreen Line Has suspended its “Israel import and export service due to rising risk and safety considerations with immediate effect until further notice” Pause is due to “escalation of war situation in recent days”

Frontline Company is weighing whether to halt Red Sea tanker voyages BP’s stand on the issue is greatly appreciated among owners as it is the charterer that controls the routing of their cargoes

Hapag-Lloyd Hapag-Lloyd won’t use the Red Sea until Dec. 18 after one of its vessels was attacked while sailing close to the coast of Yemen, it said in a statement Dec. 15

V. Group The company, which has access to a pool of more than 44,000 seafarers and manages close to 600 vessels, is advising all of its customers to consider alternatives including diversions

CMA CGM French company is rerouting vessels Has issued notice of force majeure



ENERGY

BP BP has temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea Decision applies to vessels it owns and hires

Shell and TotalEnergies declined to comment

Equinor Company is rerouting ships in the area

Orlen Orlen hasn’t received any alarming signals about disruptions in Saudi shipments to the Sidi Kerir terminal Is monitoring the situation

Ineos Doesn’t typically use the Red Sea for transit Its vessels moves ethane from the US to Europe and to China

Trafigura and OMV are also monitoring the situation

Gunvor, Vitol, Glencore, Neste, and Cheniere declined to comment on Dec. 18, while several others couldn’t be reached

