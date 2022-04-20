(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other finance ministers and central bank governors walked out of a Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday when Russian officials began addressing the gathering, according to people familiar with the events.

The walkout included Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, according to the people who declined to be identified because the meting was private. The session had mostly been devoted to economic risks emanating from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two of the people said.

One of the people said that some officials who were attending virtually turned off their cameras when Russian officials spoke.

The Washington Post first reported the development.

