(Bloomberg) -- For currency traders betting on the yen rally, a Jefferies strategist has a warning: Don’t get carried away.

The Japanese currency has advanced more than 6% against the dollar from its November lows, but if history is any guide, positioning in the yen signals that run is near its end, according to FX strategist Brad Bechtel. That’s because when institutional investors turn bullish on the yen over the past year, it soon goes into retreat.

“This is a market that is trying to believe,” he wrote after asset managers switched to net long on the yen from short first time since May, according to a report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week ending Dec. 19.

Bulls are pinning their hopes on a stronger yen as the Bank of Japan gears up to raise rates while global peers are ready to pivot to lowering borrowing costs.

“If anything it may signal that we are getting close to completion just like we saw in January and March of this year,” he wrote in a research note, following the investor switch.

After a yen rally in early January, asset managers flipped to bullish from bearish. The currency dropped about 8% in the following weeks. A similar shift happened in March.

An expected rally in the yen for 2023 never materialized, instead the currency flopped, but — after three years of declines — forecasters are again calling for a yen rally next year. While the Bank of Japan has hinted it’s nearing the end for the world’s last negative interest rate regime, the central bank is keeping investors on edge by has pushing back against bets for a near-term pivot and offering no clarity on the timing.

“The carry is just too expensive to hold yen long as an investment,” Bechtel wrote.

Instead, if you are bullish on the yen he recommends shorting the Swiss franc against the Japanese currency as the pair touched the highest level in decades in the middle of November.

The yen lost roughly 8% against the US dollar this year, making it the worst performer among its peers in the developed world.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.