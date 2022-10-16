(Bloomberg) -- Ready for another week? From Tiananmen Square to Threadneedle Street, here’s what to expect.

The big speech: Facing “dangerous storms,” Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his key address to party delegates, setting the tone for China’s ambitions at home and abroad for the next five years. In a wide-ranging speech that touched on everything from the crackdown in Hong Kong to the nation’s falling birth rate, home-grown technology, Taiwan and the need to protect the environment, Xi emphasized that development remains a top priority, an indication of the pressing need to steer the economy through global headwinds while maintaining the Covid Zero policy that has been such a drag on China’s recovery.

The big data: In the middle of the Communist Party Congress, China will release a trio of blockbuster economic statistics to show how the leaders are doing, with third-quarter GDP, industrial production and retail sales all due on Tuesday.

The big green earnings: A pair of earnings results this week will provide clues to the progress of the global electric vehicle market as two titans of the industry report. Results from Elon Musk’s Tesla in the US and battery giant CATL in China could indicate just how dire — and expensive — the shortage of battery metals has become.

The big hike: Want a truly depressing summary of the state of the world? Here’s Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the G-20 summit in Washington on Friday: “We are now facing increasing and compounding risk, high inflation, weak growth, energy and food insecurity or crisis, climate risk and geopolitical fragmentation.” She also warned of an increasing risk of recession. Against that sobering background, the Indonesian central bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday.

The big debut: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee makes his maiden policy address on Thursday that could include measures to reduce a brain drain and support the flagging property market as well as rolling back some more of the city’s enduring Covid restrictions.

The big shambles: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey insisted the rescue mission by Britain’s central bank for the UK’s pension system and bond market would end last week, wrote John Authers. But will it? And if it does, what are the repercussions for the global financial system? New Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has tried to calm things down, winning support from Bailey for his plan to stabilize public finances. Still, expect a lively opening for the UK debt market on Monday.

The big opinion: It’s hard not to have an opinion on what’s been going on in the British government this past week, and whether a lettuce would make a better premier than blunder-prone Liz Truss. Here is a round-up of some of the shock and disbelief.

The big show: If you’re recovering from last night’s globally streamed BTS concert and impatiently awaiting season two of Squid Game, you might be wondering how you can get a slice of the billions being generated by South Korea’s global explosion of entertainment. If so, listen to this.

Have a frugal World Food Day and a rewarding week.

