(Bloomberg) -- YouTube star MrBeast has parted ways with the talent agent who helped him become the top personality on the most-watched video service in the world, saying he wants more control over the business.

Reed Duchscher, chief executive officer of the talent representation firm Night, will continue to work with Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, on Feastables, a snack company founded in 2022, according to a statement.

YouTube stars have historically farmed out brand deals and distribution to third parties. As the business of MrBeast has grown, Donaldson has brought more and more in-house. That will now include advertising sales and business development for his YouTube channels and other media outlets internally.

“Reed has been with me since early on and has helped us grow to where we are,” Donaldson said in the statement. “As the company develops and our needs change, he and I continue to have a great relationship. At this point, it makes sense to put full focus into the growth of Feastables and for me to start building my own internal team.”

Donaldson, who has more than 255 million subscribers to his main YouTube channel, runs MrBeast operations out of his home state in North Carolina. The company, which now employs more than 300 people, works out of a complex in Greenville, where staffers edit and often produce videos like “Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500,000.” He also recently signed a deal to make an unscripted TV show for Amazon.com Inc.

While Donaldson has been Night’s biggest client, the firm also represents popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, among others. It also operates an investment fund and acquired the podcast network the Roost. Media mogul Peter Chernin invested in both Night’s management firm and its investment fund.

Donaldson won’t be seeking representation at a traditional talent agency or management firm. The news organization Semafor reported on the split earlier.

--With assistance from Ashley Carman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.