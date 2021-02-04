23andMe to Go Public as $3.5 Billion Company Via Branson Merger

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer DNA-testing company 23andMe Inc. has entered into a deal to merge with VG Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company founded by billionaire Richard Branson.

The deal values the Silicon Valley company at $3.5 billion, with Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki and Branson each investing $25 million into a $250 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering.

Other investors include Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Altimeter Capital, Casdin Capital and Foresite Capital. Current shareholders of 23andMe will own 81% of the combined company.

Co-founded in 2006 by Wojcicki, 23andMe sells direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits. The company launched with the aim of using genetics to kick start a personalized health-care revolution, with a $1,000 test that could alert customers to potential health risks.

Recently, 23andMe has doubled down on efforts to turn its trove of genetic data into therapeutics -- a move that may inspire consumers who want to contribute to genetic research to buy the company’s kits.

Last year, licensed a drug developed in-house to another company, and it also has a deal to collaborate on drug development with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which took a $300 million stake in the company in 2018.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.