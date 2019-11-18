(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Airways will take 20 fewer Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners over the next four years than originally planned as the Mideast carrier reins in growth to pare losses.

The airline, based in Abu Dhabi, will now have 51 787s in service by 2023, Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said Monday in remarks at the Dubai Airshow. The Dreamliner will comprise 50% of the fleet by that time, he said.

State-owned Etihad has already cut an order for Boeing Co. 777-9 aircraft to six jets from 25, while canceling delivery of 42 Airbus A350 wide-bodies, leaving it with 20. The company said in February that it would slow the arrival of the 787s “through rescheduling, restructuring or reduction.”

Douglas is rethinking Etihad’s strategy after the company racked up of $4.8 billion in losses over three years. The carrier plans to keep its global footprint but with less emphasis on chasing passenger volumes, and a sharper focus on serving its home territory.

