(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said it plans to fire Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann for cause unrelated to the company’s financial performance and has placed him on paid leave.

Neumann will be on leave pending an opportunity to demonstrate why he shouldn’t be let go, the company said Monday in a statement. Activision, a leading video-game publisher, didn’t elaborate.

Neumann came to the company from Walt Disney Co. and has been finance chief since May 2017. Dennis Durkin, chief corporate officer, will assume the duties of the principal financial officer, Activision said.

